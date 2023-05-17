What could June have in store for West Brom? Retained list, free agent captures and more

West Brom enter the summer transfer window if need of a bit of a makeover.

But under Carlos Corberan, the Baggies finally have a manager with an identity, and a manager who’s proven at Championship level.

The club needs to give Corberan some creative license though. Corberan needs backing in the summer transfer window if they want to improve on what was a relatively poor finish to the season, with the club winning just one of their last four games to finish in 9th.

Here we look ahead to what June might hold for West Brom…

June sees the summer transfer window re-open, with unofficial reports suggesting that it’ll open on June 13th. And it promises to be a busy summer transfer window for the Baggies, but first they have the matter of their retained list to deal with.

There’s not too many decisions for Corberan and co to make. Jake Livermore was the first confirmed departure but there’s still decisions to make on defenders Erik Pieters and Kean Bryan, and also on Tom Rogic – the club have an option to extend Rogic’s stay by a further year.

When that matter is settled, West Brom can really start to move into the transfer market. And Corberan has long since suggested that work on potential summer signings is underway – he said after West Brom’s final day defeat v Swansea City at the start of the month:

“It is our responsibility to start to work and move forward from today, because we know which competition we are going to be playing in. The quicker and faster you move forward and try to create everything that we need to, the better it will be for us.

“I don’t know the limitations or the possibilities of the situation because I haven’t [spoken about it] yet. From tomorrow I guarantee you that I will start to work for next season. In football you don’t have time to waste, and the faster we know our possibilities and the resources and everything else, the better for us to start to create the team West Bromwich needs to have.”

Since then, a report from BirminghamLive has revealed that West Brom will look to exploit the free agent market and, later on in the summer, the loan market.

So next month could see West Brom begin to sign free agents. Last summer they signed both Jed Wallace and John Swift before their contracts actually expired at their previous clubs, acting fast to bring in two proven Championship players, and fans will hope to see some more of the same this time round.

Player sales could be needed for the Baggies to have any spending money but right now, they don’t look to have too many – if any – valuable assets that might command a hefty fee from a Premier League side.

A potentially difficult summer lies ahead, but under Corberan, West Brom fans will harbour hope for the 2023/24 campaign.