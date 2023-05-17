What could June have in store for QPR? New signings, player sales, contract talks and more

As far as summer transfer windows go, this year’s looks like QPR’s biggest in a long time.

So much work is needed to be done at the club. They went through last season with a fairly light squad and this summer they look set to lose some key players, following a torrid 2022/23 campaign which saw them finish in 20th place of the table.

But whether or not the club has the resources to make the necessary changes remains to be seen. QPR have a few assets who are out of contract in 2024 and so expect to see some player sales this summer, likely starting in the next couple of weeks.

Here we look ahead to what June might have in store for QPR…

QPR’s summer preparations started last week with the release of their retained list. At the end of next month, the club will let go of six first-team players in Mide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Ody Alfa, Leon Balogun, and Luke Amos.

Also part of the club’s retained list was the fact that QPR are in talks with Jordan Archer, Chris Martin, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Aaron Drewe, and Stephen Duke-McKenna over new deals, so expect to see some movement on those in the coming weeks or in June.

But the theme for QPR this summer looks like player sales and player signings. One might have to come before the other though with QPR never spending much in the transfer market these days. The likes of Seny Dieng, Lyndon Dykes, and Chris Willock are all out of contract in 2024 and all have had suitors in the last few weeks, so expect to see their names in transfer headlines throughout June.

And Stefan Johansen could be among those leaving too – recent reports have revealed that the midfielder faces an uncertain future.

Then in terms of signings, Gareth Ainsworth has spoken optimistically, but cautiously. He told the club in a recent interview:

“What I want to try and do is instil this culture and that will be driven by new signings, new methods, a new energy about next season.”

And in a separate interview earlier this month, Ainsworth said:

“I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of comings and goings throughout the summer. This club is not the one it used to be that went out and spent millions of pounds on players and paid them too much – it’s just not that club any more and I wouldn’t have the job if it was.

“I want to be here to sort things out and I’ll do my best to do that. It’s going to be tough without a shadow of a doubt in the coming seasons, but given the backing and with the right characters here, the right players, getting them fit and getting them an identity, with commitment and passion for the cause, we all think [everything] can be upped.”

So June and the summer ahead looks like it could be a slightly different one for QPR compared to seasons before. There might not be the optimism that we saw last summer, instead we might see a lot of restructuring and a lot of moulding the side into the way that Ainsworth thinks best to play in the Championship.

But if the R’s can move on some players and get good fees for them, then the summer could yet hold a lot of promise.

The transfer window opens on June 13th.