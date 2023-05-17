Versatile Bristol City prodigy emerges as Notts County transfer target

Bristol City youngster Sam Pearson is a target for League Two new boys Notts County, as per a report from Bristol Live.

Bristol City’s youth academy has produced a number of promising players over the years and Welsh forward Pearson is among them. He’s played five times for the Robins’ first-team overall but has found more game time out on loan this season, featuring for both Yeovil Town and AFC Wimbledon.

Now though, it has been said that he could be heading for pastures new.

According to Bristol Live, Pearson has emerged on the radar of National League play-off winners Notts County. The Magpies are preparing for a return to EFL action under former Bristol City U23s boss Luke Williams and he’s turned to a familiar face in Pearson as a potential addition.

The 21-year-old can play in a range of attacking positions, featuring anywhere across the front three. Much of this season has been spent on the right-wing, though he has also been operating as an attacking midfielder.

A good time for a move?

Pearson is approaching the last 12 months of his deal with Bristol City and if first-team opportunities aren’t coming with Nigel Pearson’s side, a summer exit could be best for all.

The youngster is at the time where he needs to be playing regular senior football with his 22nd birthday in October.

A move now would allow City to receive a fee for his services too, earning back some of what will have gone towards developing Pearson as a player during his time in the youth academy. It remains to be seen how the links pan out but given the familiar faces at Meadow Lane and his contract situation, this seems like a feasible move for all parties.