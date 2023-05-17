Tom Lockyer and Luton Town’s parallel climb from non-league to Championship play-off final

After Luton Town’s play-off semi-final win over Sunderland last night, all the talk is about the Hatters’ journey from non-league to the edge of the Premier League. But let’s talk about Tom Lockyer’s journey from non-league to the edge of the Premier League for a moment.

Born in Cardiff, Lockyer spent five years as a youth player at Cardiff City before being released at the age of 16. Bristol Rovers snapped him up and that’s where his road to the Championship play-off final began. His first full season with the Gas was the 2012/13 League Two season – Lockyer played 41 times in the league that year but he couldn’t prevent the club from relegation out of the Football League.

Turbulence has never been too far away from the Welshman’s career, nor has intrigue. Luton Town and Bristol Rovers actually traded places that season with the Hatters winning the Conference title in 2014, at the same time as Bristol Rovers lost their Football League status. Lockyer and Rovers though would spend just one season out of the top four tiers, and then just one more season in League Two.

In seven years at the club, Lockyer would go on to make 285 total appearances before eventually leaving as a free agent. The 2018/19 season was his last at the club and he was eventually snapped up by newly-promoted Charlton Athletic on a free transfer. What followed was a testing spell in the Championship. It was Lockyer’s first experience of the Championship and he was engulfed, often scapegoated in what was a poorly-performing Charlton Athletic side who were eventually relegated after just one season in the second tier.

Another crossroad lay before Lockyer. But Luton Town came calling, handing him a Championship lifeline. It wasn’t a spectacular signing from the Hatters, more of a squad booster as they looked to reaffirm their place back in the second tier after promotion the following season. And so few would’ve predicted just how important Lockyer would become to this side.

Lockyer would rack up just 20 Championship appearances for the Hatters in his first season at the club. Then 30 in the 2022/23 campaign. So far this season, Lockyer has played 41 times in Championship fixtures, scoring four goals along the way including the all important, winning goal in last night’s aggregate win over Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Lockyer has gone from the non-league to within one game of the Premier League. Remind you of anyone? Or any team? Lockyer and Luton’s rise has been in tandem and their relationship if almost in equilibrium. Imaging a Luton Town side without Lockyer is like imaging a living room without a sofa – he’s part of the furniture. And imaging an ever-passionate and daring Lockyer not playing in a likewise Luton Town side is, well, likewise.

As far as footballers go, Lockyer isn’t overly-becoming. He isn’t the flashy, pink boots and hair in a headband type centre-back that you see dotted throughout the game. He’s simply a player who plays the game simply, and effectively. Again, does that remind you of anyone?