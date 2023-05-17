‘The end of an era’ – Key Burnley figure sends public message after new announcement

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has labelled Ashley Barnes’ move to Norwich City as ‘the end of an era’.

Burnley striker Barnes has seen plenty of speculation surround his future for much of the 2022/23 season. He saw a decrease in minutes under Vincent Kompany’s management but remained a key part of the squad for his role both on and off the pitch.

Rumours over a move away have been rife as the end of his contract nears and today (Wednesday), it was confirmed that the 33-year-old will be leaving the club this summer.

Upon the end of his deal, Barnes will become a Norwich City player, joining on a free transfer.

The confirmation of his exit has led to well wishes and tributes from supporters across the world and now, chairman Pace has made his feelings known on Twitter. He stated Barnes’ departure marks ‘the end of an era’, heaping praise on him for his leadership, passion and relationship with the fans.

It truly is the end of an era. Ever since meeting Ashley, I’ve been struck by his incredible leadership skills, his love for the fans and passion for the game. I hope you can all join me in wishing Ashley all the best in his next chapter. He’ll always be a Claret. pic.twitter.com/EJj9iZzUTV — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) May 17, 2023

Once a Claret…

Barnes’ nine-and-a-half-year stay at Turf Moor will live long in the memories of supporters and he’ll no doubt go down as a modern day legend of the club. Even when minutes dropped, the striker still managed a respectable return of eight goals and five assists in 45 outings across all competitions this season.

Specifically, his goals in the memorable derby day win over Blackburn Rovers and his finish in the promotion-sealing victory over Middlesbrough will be remembered fondly from this season.

Barnes leaves having played 293 competitive games for the club, chipping in with 55 goals in the process.

Norwich City will be hoping the veteran striker has got what it takes to lead from the front and fire them to promotion after the departure of talisman Teemu Pukki at the end of a disappointing season.