‘Surely not’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Peterborough United in their play-off second leg on Thursday night.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their second clash with Peterborough United knowing that they’ll have to pull off the unthinkable to progress to the play-off final. The Owls were humiliated in the opening leg, falling to a 4-0 defeat as Posh ran riot at London Road.

Darren Moore’s side fell short at this stage of the season during the 2021/22 campaign too, and it seems that Wednesday are heading for more heartbreak.

As for Peterborough United, they’ll be hoping to see out the second leg to seal their spot at Wembley.

Posh only snuck into the top-six on the final day of the season, coming in at Derby County’s expense. It marked the first time in 2023 that they had occupied a play-off spot and barring an incredible collapse, they’ll be heading for the final later this month.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday can’t afford to think like this, but surely they won’t be able to salvage anything from this… surely not.

“Posh have shown defensive frailties this season and have had some poor defeats, most notably losing 5-0 to Bolton Wanderers earlier this year. However, I can’t see them sacrificing this position. Wednesday have given themselves far too much to do.

“If the hosts score early there’s no knowing what that could do to their confidence. I can see them winning, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to overturn the huge deficit.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“What to even say about this game? Sheffield Wednesday disgraced themselves in the first leg. I want to say that bigger deficits have been overcome in the play-offs but I really don’t think that’s true.

“Posh can be beaten, yes, and they can be beaten heavily. Wednesday have the capability to put four, five goals past teams in League One but on this occasion, I don’t think they will.

“I think they’ll certainly be on top in this game given the fact that they’re trailing and that they’re at home, but I don’t think Wednesday will go through to the final.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Peterborough United