Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray under consideration at Southampton after Black Cats’ play-off exit

Southampton have added Tony Mowbray to their managerial shortlist ahead of the summer, claims Football League World.

Mowbray is facing an uncertain summer. Despite guiding Sunderland to a play-off finish in the Championship, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, with talkSPORT reporting this morning that the 59-year-old is fighting to save his job after last night’s play-off semi-final defeat v Luton Town.

And now, Football League World have claimed that Mowbray – along with Swansea City boss Russell Martin – are both ‘under consideration’ at Southampton, after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed earlier this month.

Their report also claims that ‘part of the process will be to ask prospective new managers to recommend signings that they believe will ensure that Southampton can bounce back up next term’.

Southampton’s interest in Martin was originally reported by Alex Crook last week.

Mowbray to Southampton…

Southampton’s apparent interest in Mowbray comes immediately after his side’s play-off exit at the hands of Luton Town, and amid reports suggesting that Mowbray is facing the sack.

It’s no surprise to see this report emerging now as Mowbray to Southampton certainly seems like a move that makes sense, though whether or not here’s any substance to it remains to be seen.

Should Mowbray be fired this summer then he’ll certainly be in contention to take over at any Championship club needing a manager.

His stock is high after a stunning season with the Black Cats and he should have no issue on landing a new job. But for the time being, he’s in a job, and he’ll be working on Sunderland’s summer preparations with plenty of work to be done.