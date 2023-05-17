Portsmouth pair attracting early transfer interest – both free to leave this summer

Portsmouth duo Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume are already drawing attention from elsewhere ahead of the summer window, as per The News.

Portsmouth are looking to freshen up their ranks this summer, which means outgoings will be essential alongside those who have been released already. Hackett and Hume are two who look destined for exits, with previous reports stating Pompey will listen to offers for both.

Neither look to have prevalent roles to play for John Mousinho and sales look to be in the best interests of all parties.

Now, amid previous reports of Portsmouth’s stance, it has emerged that both players are already drawing attention.

The News says that both Hackett and Hume have attracted early interest from potential suitors. Lincoln City, who tried to sign Hackett in January, are expected to come back in for him this summer, while Hume has already been the subject of enquiries.

Sales await…

With neither Hackett or Hume in Mousinho’s plans moving forward, they’re better off searching for regular action elsewhere. It frees up space in Pompey’s squad for new additions while serving the best interests of the pair’s careers.

The fact they’re still under contract means Portsmouth will gain some funds from the sales too, though it remains to be seen just how much they recoup given that both were signed for fees.

Hackett is a quick, versatile forward who can play across the front three and with Lincoln potentially coming in for him again, he could yet find his feet in League One. As for Hume, he’s struggled to hit the heights once expected of him during his Sunderland breakthrough and after another tough spell with Portsmouth, it will be hoped he can really kick on at next club.