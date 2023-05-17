Opinion: Birmingham City should be keeping tabs on Portsmouth ace’s situation after previous interest

Birmingham City will be in the market for new recruits this summer as they bid to kick on under John Eustace and, potentially, new ownership.

Birmingham City ended the season in 17th place and it will be hoped they can push their way up the Championship table. Fresh faces are a must though, and their midfield department is one that will need strengthening.

Krystian Bielik and Hannibal Mejbri’s loans are coming to an end while doubt surrounds the future of Jobe Bellingham, so it could be best that the Blues look at a permanent addition or two while sticking to the methods that have served them well. With that said, one mad who should still be in mind at St. Andrew’s is Jay Mingi.

One to watch this summer…

Mingi drew Championship interest earlier this season and Birmingham City were among the sides keeping tabs on his situation at Portsmouth. Months have passed but doubt still surrounds his future at Fratton Park. His deal is up at the end of the season and while it was confirmed in their retained list that talks were continuing, The News has said an exit is the most likely outcome.

The situation should certainly pique the interests of Birmingham City again given their need for midfield additions.

Mingi would come in as yet another promising midfielder for the Blues to call upon and potentially make a big profit from in the future. At his best, he looks as though he could become a real star in the middle and go onto big things in his career if the right factors fall into place.

The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries before and there have been question marks over his fitness having completed only a handful of full 90s in League One with Portsmouth. That fitness and stamina is something that can be worked on though, especially if Birmingham City were to sign him early and have him involved in a full pre-season of preparation for the Championship season.

If he’s to leave Portsmouth, it wouldn’t be a surprise interest in his services arose quickly, so City should be looking to revive their interest and move swiftly if they’re to bolster their midfield ranks with a move for Mingi this summer.