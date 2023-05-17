Norwich City full-back subject of transfer enquiries from two clubs, report reveals

Norwich City left-back Dimi Giannoulis has been the subject of enquiries from Russian duo Dinamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow, as per Pink Un.

Norwich City face an important summer transfer window as they bid to bolster their ranks and push back towards the top-end of the Championship table. It will be David Wagner’s first full window in charge of the club, so he’ll be determined to shape his squad to his liking.

That will mean outgoings and incomings are inevitable, and one player already drawing attention from elsewhere is Greek defender Giannoulis.

Pink Un reports that Russian pair Dinamo Moscow and Spartak Moscow have both made enquiries over a possible deal. A bid is yet to come in and he could yet stay at Carrow Road, though he is approaching the final 12 months of his deal with the Canaries.

His agent has confirmed interest from ‘two very large Russian clubs’ too, so it remains to be seen if the interest transpires into a move.

City’s left-back situation…

In Giannoulis and Sam McCallum, Norwich do have two decent left-back options. The Greek has shown what he’s capable of before but arguably, he wasn’t at the top of his game for much of the 2022/23 season and McCallum, while promising, might need a bit more time before becoming the go-to left-back at Carrow Road.

An exit for Giannoulis would mean another option on the left-hand side would be needed, though it remains to be seen just how a potential move to Russia would pan out.

The 27-year-old has played 65 times for Norwich City since first joining on loan in January 2021, chipping in with three assists in the process.