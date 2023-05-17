Live EFL transfer news: Burnley eye Arsenal man, Stoke City in advanced talks over ‘keeper deal + more

Welcome back to The72’s live English Football League transfer blog.

The first EFL play-off finalist was confirmed last night with Luton Town overcoming Sunderland at Kenilworth Road. Middlesbrough and Coventry City clash tonight after playing out a goalless draw in the first leg, while in League One Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-0 by Peterborough United, and Barnsley and Bolton drew 1-1.

And in League Two, Salford City beat Stockport County in the first leg of their clash, whilst Bradford City overcame Carlisle United. The reverse ties of those games take place this Saturday.

It promises to be another week of entertainment in the play-offs and in the transfer market too, and you can keep up to date on all the EFL rumours right here…

08:59am – Winger Whyte interested in Portsmouth switch

Portsmouth target Gavin Whyte would be interested in a move to Fratton Park, a report from The News has said.

The 27-year-old is set to be released by Cardiff City this summer following a tough time in South Wales. He played alongside Pompey manager John Mousinho at Oxford United, who are also keen on signing him when his deal expires.

Full story.

08:45am – Kompany eyes Burnley reunion with Albert Sambi Lokonga

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany managed Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga during his time as RSC Anderlecht boss and now, The Sun has said he could look to link up with the 23-year-old again at Turf Moor.

Sambi Lokonga is surplus to requirements with Arsenal after spending the second half of this season on loan at Crystal Palace and with a summer exit on the cards, the Clarets could swoop in.

Full story.

08:24am – Stoke City in advanced talks for Matija Sarkic

TEAMtalk are reporting that Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign the Montenegro goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

Sarkic spent the second half of this season on loan with the Potters, gaining minutes away from parent club Wolves. He looks to be leaving the Premier League side permanently now, and a Stoke return is seemingly in the works.

Full story.

08:02am – Watford loanee Davis set to be sold

Keinan Davis joined Watford on a season-long loan last summer. It looked like a solid signing at first, but the attacker failed to make an impression at Vicarage Road, scoring just seven goals in 34 league appearances for the Hornets.

Now, as per Birmingham Live, parent club Aston Villa are likely to sell the striker this summer.

A deal won’t cost much and it is said that the Championship is his most likely destination.

Full Story.

14:30pm – Bristol City confident of wrapping up double deal

Bristol City will be looking to bolster their ranks this summer and as per Bristol Live, they’re confident of wrapping up early deals for left-back Joe Bryan and versatile midfielder Ross McCrorie.

It is hoped former favourite Bryan’s move can be wrapped up and announced in the coming weeks as his Fulham deal nears expiry. As for McCrorie, a fee of around £2m plus add-ons has been agreed.

Full story.

10:38am – Newport County star attracting EFL attention

It has been said by Football Insider that Newport County standout Cameron Norman is drawing interest from across the EFL as the end of his contract with the Exiles nears.

Championship pair Rotherham United and Cardiff City are claimed to be keen on the 27-year-old defender. He played in all 46 League Two games this season and after an impressive campaign on an individual level, he could move on. Championship, League One and League Two teams are all monitoring his situation.

Full Story.

09:22am – Sunderland and Derby County eyeing Rangers prodigy

Sunderland and Rangers both have reputations for recruiting promising players and one talent that has appeared on the radar of both clubs is Rangers’ Charlie Lindsay.

The attacking midfielder has been in strong form for the Scottish giants’ B team but the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 15.05.23, 17:33) reports that he is set to leave in search of senior action. That development has piqued the interests of the Black Cats and the Rams.

Full story.

08:27am – Tuanzebe set for Manchester United release after Stoke City loan spell

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe will leave the club as a free agent this summer.

It’s a move that many have been expecting for a while now, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this morning, along with the departure of long-standing centre-back Phil Jones.

Tuanzebe has just completed a loan spell with Stoke City in the Championship. He featured only four times in the league after injury hampered his time at the bet365 Stadium, but he was impressive in his early appearances.

Full story.

08:13am – Burnley eyeing Manchester City’s James Trafford

Burnley are looking at Manchester City talent James Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Burnley are heading for the Premier League and the hope will be that a strong summer of recruitment can set them up for a success return to the top-flight. Vincent Kompany’s connections across the game and reputation were key in bringing in some top players this season and now, he’s looking to put a close link to work again.

As claimed by Football Insider, the Clarets are eyeing up goalkeeper Trafford, who is currently on loan away from Manchester City.

Full story.

08:11am – Watford in race to sign Xavier Mbuyamba

Watford and Celtic are among those keen on FC Volendam centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 15.05.24, 13:29).

According to Sky Sports, Watford are among those looking at a possible move for FC Volendam star Mbuyamba. The 21-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough in Holland’s Eredivisie after leaving Chelsea last summer and his performances are catching the eyes of numerous clubs.

Watford are keen, as are Scottish giants Celtic and Dutch duo Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Full story.

07:58am – Fleetwood Town poised to sign Cheltenham Town’s Ryan Broom

Fleetwood Town are poised to sign Cheltenham Town’s out of contract midfielder Ryan Broom, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Fleetwood Town will be hoping to build on a strong first season under Scott Brown’s management with a fruitful summer transfer window. The Cod Army managed a 13th place finish and the aim will be to kick on from there and push into the top-half of the League One table.

Full story.

07:44am – Stevenage keen on Bradford City’s Andy Cook

Bradford City striker Andy Cook has been the subject of an enquiry from League Two promotion winners Stevenage, a report from The Real EFL has claimed.

Bradford City man Cook has been key to the Bantams’ success this season, netting 30 goals and providing seven assists in 49 games across all competitions. His form has fired Mark Hughes’ side to the play-offs and it will be hoped the club can make a long-awaited return to League One football alongside Stevenage and Leyton Orient.

Full story.

15:17pm – Sunderland expected to seal Bellingham swoop

Birmingham City prodigy Jobe Bellingham was spotted arriving at Sunderland’s clash with Luton Town at the weekend amid previous rumours regarding a move to Wearside and now, it has been said the 17-year-old is expected to seal the move this summer.

The Daily Mail has said Bellingham, the younger brother of England star Jude, is expected to join the Black Cats permanently.

It was previously reported that a deal would cost around £300,000 in compensation.

Full story.

15:08pm – Middlesbrough eyeing Tanzanian left-back

Middlesbrough are still fighting for promotion but they’ve got their eye on a potential target in the form of Novatus Miroshi.

As per the Daily Mail, Boro have checked on the Zulte Waregem star alongside Championship-bound Southampton. He’s impressed in his first season in Belgian football, playing in a range of defensive roles.

Full story.

13:24pm – PL clubs join Habib Diallo race

Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo was linked with both Burnley and Sheffield United last month.

And Football Insider have revealed today that representatives from a number of Premier League club were in attendance at that game, watching over Diallo.

Football Insider say that representatives from all of Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham were all in attendance, with all said to have been impressed by the striker’s output that game.

Full story.

12:55pm – Swansea City leading Ogbene race

Swansea City are leading the race to sign Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene as a free agent this summer, reports Irish Examiner.

Ogbene, 26, is set to become a free agent next month when his current Rotherham United contract expires. But last week, Millers boss Matt Taylor revealed that the club will table a lucrative offer to Ogbene in a bid to get him to stay at the club.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for the Irish international in January, with Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Swansea City among those linked, as well as teams from around Europe.

Full story.

07:44am – Burnley in race to sign Sheraldo Becker

Burnley are battling Fulham and West Ham for the signing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker, reports Daily Mail.

Daily Mail are reporting that Burnley, Fulham, and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Becker ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Surinamese striker valued at £15million.

Full story.

09:44am – Burnley and Sheffield United keen on Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka

Chelsea are being tipped to send Carney Chukwuemeka out on loan this summer, with Burnley and Sheffield United ‘both interested’.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who are reporting that Chukwuemeka, 19, could be sent out on loan this summer, after he joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a move worth £20million last summer.

Full story.

08:59am – Derby County and Hull City leading Sonny Bradley chase

Bradley is leaving Luton Town as a free agent this summer. The news was confirmed earlier this week and it’ll bring an end to Bradley’s five-year stay at Kenilworth Road, having been captain for most of that time too.

And now, Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that League One side Derby County and Championship outfit Hull City are leading the race to sign Bradley as a free agent this summer.

Full story.

08:33am – Crystal Palace shortlist Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Zaha is looking likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer. The 30-year-old is in his second stint at Selhurst Park, having rejoined the club from Manchester United in 2014. Since then, Zaha has played 315 times for Palace, scoring 72 goals along the way. He’s often been tipped to leave the club, but this summer finally looks like the summer where he’ll move on.

And a number of names have been linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park should Zaha leave, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke being one of them. But an emerging report from Mirror (via Express) has revealed that long-term Eagles target Sarr is one of the names on Crustal Palace’s shortlist.

Full story.