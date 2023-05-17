Key Blackburn Rovers figure drawing admiring glances from Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has caught Leicester City’s eye as they prepare for the possibility of Championship football next season, as per the Daily Mail.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Tomasson last summer, bringing him in following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

His first season has been a success too. Although Rovers ultimately missed out on a play-off spot on the final day after having plenty of chances to nail one down, the campaign exceeded expectations and as a result, Tomasson’s reputation has increased a fair bit.

The work the Dane has done at Ewood Park hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with former club Feyenoord linked earlier this year.

Now, it has been said by the Daily Mail that his efforts have also caught the attention of Leicester City. The Foxes are in a dangerous position in the Premier League, sitting two points away from safety in 19th with just two games left.

As a result, they’re keeping options open for their managerial position if they’re to be relegated. Swansea City boss Russell Martin, who has already been linked, is mentioned as a possible target, while Blackburn Rovers manager Tomasson is also one who has caught the eye.

One to hold onto…

It remains to be seen just how Leicester’s relegation fight pans out but unless they take a surprise decision to hand the job to Dean Smith permanently, they will be on the hunt for a new boss this summer.

Interest in Tomasson isn’t all that surprising. He’s got good pedigree on the continent and his first season in English football has been a success. However, he’s someone Rovers should be doing what they can to hold onto.

They exceeded expectations in the Dane’s first season in charge and it is hoped that he can lead Blackburn into the future as they bid to become a Premier League club again. A managerial change would hinder the good work done by the boss and the hierarchy over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, so it will be hoped rumoured admiration from Leicester fails to materialise into anything concrete.