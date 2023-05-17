Journalist says 38-year-old appears to have been offered the Cardiff City job

Journalist Darren Witcoop says it ‘appears that’ Sol Bamba has been offered the Cardiff City job, following Sabri Lamouchi’s exit yesterday.

Lamouchi guided Cardiff City to Championship safety in the 2022/23 season. The Bluebirds looked destined for relegation into League One at one point, but the Frenchman steered Cardiff clear of the drop zone, eventually finishing in 20th but five points above the bottom three.

But yesterday it was confirmed that Lamouchi would be leaving Cardiff City after renewal talks between him and owner Vincent Tan hit an impasses.

In the wake of Lamouchi’s exit, his no.2 at the club and former Cardiff City skipper Bamba was named as one of the bookies’ favourites to come in, and now Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that the 38-year-old appears to have been offered the vacant Bluebirds job.

As a player, Bamba represented a number of clubs during an 18-year playing career, including the likes of PSG, Leicester City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, and Cardiff City.

He made 118 total appearances for the Bluebirds and helped guide them to promotion to the Premier League in 2018. His time as Lamouchi’s no.2 at Cardiff City was his first experience in the dugout, but now he looks like he’s closing in on his first managerial role.

A smart move?

Bamba is certainly someone who knows the club and who the fans will rally behind. But his appointment remains a risk – he’s vastly inexperienced as a manager and after another tough season in the Championship, Cardiff City could’ve perhaps done with a manager with a bit more experience.

Lamouchi did well to steer the club away from relegation and many might have wanted him to stay. But it seems like Bamba is now the man in charge and he has a big summer ahead, with another tricky season in the Championship set to follow.