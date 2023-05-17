Ian Evatt reveals injury new blows with Bolton Wanderers duo set to miss huge Barnsley clash

Bolton Wanderers will be without two unnamed players for their play-off second leg against Barnsley, manager Ian Evatt has revealed.

Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their play-off clash, with Nicky Cadden putting the Tykes ahead just after the hour-mark before Dion Charles levelled the scores only four minutes later.

It means the two are locked on level terms going into the second tie, setting up a tense clash at Oakwell.

The visitors will have been hoping to make the journey to South Yorkshire with as little injury concerns as possible but following some knocks picked up in the first tie, Wanderers will be without two players.

Speaking to The Bolton News, manager Evatt confirmed one unnamed player has suffered an impact injury, while another has picked up ‘more of an over-use injury’. He’s confident in those available though, saying:

“We’ve got one or two who won’t be available for Friday. But we have got a strong squad.

“It is what it is and we will just adapt and overcome. One of them was an impact injury and the other is more of an over-use injury.”

No free information for Barnsley…

While Barnsley and manager Michael Duff might have been hoping to hear the identity of the sidelined players, Evatt refused to give away any free information as both teams gear up for Friday’s huge game.

Those sidelined will not be rushed back unnecessarily, so it remains to be seen just who is absent from the squad.

The winner of Friday’s game will more than likely face Peterborough United in the final later this month. Posh have their second leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday night and while the Owls can’t afford to give up before the second game has even started, Darren Moore and co will have a tough task overcoming a four-goal deficit at Hillsborough.