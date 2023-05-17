‘I told me agent not to tell me anything’ – Manchester City man linked with Burnley quizzed on future

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has recently been linked with a summer move to Burnley.

A recent report from Football Insider revealed that the Clarets are weighing up a potential summer swoop for Trafford, 20, after his impressive spells on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The youngster is in his second stint on loan at the club but a return has been ruled out, regardless of whether or not the Trotters can earn promotion via the League One play-offs this season.

Bolton Wanderers head to Barnsley on Friday night for the second leg of their play-off semi-final. But when asked by The Bolton News where his future lies beyond this season, Trafford had this to say:

“I haven’t really had a thought about it – in fact I told me agent not to tell me anything. All I want to do is enjoy the last couple of weeks with Bolton. Even though I’m a loan player there is nothing I want more than for the club to get promoted and to leave on the best note possible.

“I told him ‘don’t tell me anything’ and maybe I’ll know from when the season finishes before the Euros. But if I feel like I want to focus on the Euros, I’ll say not to tell me anything unless it is something major.”