‘Do I want to be here next season?’ – Tony Mowbray addresses Sunderland future after play-off exit

Sunderland exited the Championship play-offs at the hands of Luton Town last night.

Sunderland lost 2-0 at Kenilworth Road last night, with the Hatters progressing to Wembley after a 3-2 win on aggregate.

It was an entertaining watch between two teams who’ve lit up the Championship this season, and two teams who’ve also undergone managerial changes as well.

Rob Edwards came into Luton Town during the season and Tony Mowbray came into Sunderland towards the start of the campaign.

But Mowbray faces an uncertain summer ahead. Reports have suggested that Sunderland could axe Mowbray in brutal fashion this summer, with several names tipped to replace him including Francesco Farioli, Matthias Jaissl, and Gerhard Struber.

Speaking to The Northern Echo after last night’s game, Mowbray had this to say:

“I’ve enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds. Let’s wait and see. Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes. But let’s wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings. I don’t know what will happen next. I’ll just get on with it. I’ve got a contract so I’ll just keep going. I only mention that off the speculation off recent weeks. Let’s wait and see.”

Mowbray replaced Alex Neil who left for Stoke City back in August. Mowbray became the club’s eighth permanent manager since 2017 but he’s arguably enjoyed more success than all of his recent predecessors.

The 59-year-old Mowbray continued:

“Do I feel insecure? Not at all. Modern-day football clubs can do what they want. I’m pretty relaxed. I feel like I’ve come in here and managed to work with these young players, create a team environment that has done alright despite huge losses of some very important footballers.”

Which way for Mowbray?

Mowbray can’t have done much more to put himself in contention to stick around for next season. He’s contracted to the club for another year and he’s certainly shown the board what he can do with this side, but whether the club wants to take it in another direction remains to be seen.

It’s difficult to see where another manager could come in and improve the side. Mowbray has optimised everything he’s had this season, which hasn’t been much due to injuries, so sacking him after reaching the play-offs would certainly be cruel.

But football is harsh and if Mowbray is axed then he’ll surely land a new Championship job. But Sunderland have every reason to keep him around for another season at least.