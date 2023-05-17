Comment: Plymouth Argyle should eye shrewd move for 28-year-old midfielder after departure from Blackpool

Plymouth Argyle will be in the market for new recruits this summer and looking at their squad, one area the Pilgrims should be looking to bolster is central midfield.

The Pilgrims aren’t exactly going to be flushed with cash though, so they’ll need to be shrewd where possible in order to prepare their squad for a step up to the Championship. It means the free transfer market will be of great importance, as will the loan market more than likely.

Free agents are starting to pop up as clubs announce their retained lists and one man who will be available is Keshi Anderson…

A player worth considering…

Blackpool confirmed earlier this week that Anderson will not be renewing his contract, meaning he’s open to search for a new club as a free agent. The 28-year-old had a tough time with injury over the 2022/23 campaign, first struggling with a knee ligament problem before a hamstring issue.

As a result, he was limited to only nine appearances, but he showed what he’s capable of in the season prior. Anderson played 35 times across all competitions in a range of roles, managing six goals and five assists in the process. He was often played out on the wing or in attacking midfield then, but he has moved into a deeper role over time.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Anderson started to feature and impressed in a central midfield role towards the end of the 2022 season and when fit, it was where he operated this season. His speed and ability on the ball made him a useful presence in the middle and his experience in attacking roles provided a forward-thinking option from deep.

Those traits could have plenty to offer Steven Schumacher and co. The impending exits of Conor Grant and Danny Mayor along with loan man Jay Matete means they need more options in the middle too. Anderson could either operate there or in an advanced role behind the striker, offering valuable versatility over the course of a long season.

Anderson will be a great free transfer signing for someone this someone, so Plymouth would be wise to consider him as a potential option.