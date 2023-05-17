Carlton Morris shares passionate social media message after Luton Town book place in play-off final

Luton Town have booked themselves a spot in the Championship play-off final after beating Sunderland in the semi-finals.

Sunderland won the first leg 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, but the Hatters won the second leg 2-0 at Kenilworth Road last night, booking their spot in the Wembley final later this month.

Rob Edwards’ side won the game in the first half thanks to goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer. But there were outstanding individual performances across the pitch with top scorer Carlton Morris putting in another sublime effort.

The man signed from Barnsley last summer has scored 20 goals and assisted seven more in 46 total league appearances this season, and after last night’s game, the 27-year-old had this to say on Twitter:

So proud of this group man, dug in like crazy. Special shout-out to our 12th man today 😍😍 crucial. @LutonTown are off to Wembley baby 🙏🏽🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/JyvnsNFuFU — Carlton Morris (@CarltonJM) May 16, 2023

One of the best…

Luton Town’s recruitment has been shrewd to say the least. But their signing of Morris last summer has proved to be one of the signings of the season.

He perfectly suits Luton Town’s style of play and he’s been in prolific form throughout. He’ll be key in the final at Wembley towards the end of this month, and if the Hatters make the step up to the Premier League then it’ll make for a remarkable rise for both Morris and Luton Town.

The striker has been on a long road to get to where he is now. He’s struggled in various spells with various clubs but at Luton Town he’s really found his footing, making a bright future for himself after what’s been his best season to date.

The Championship play-off final is scheduled for May 27th.