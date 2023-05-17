Burnley size up move for 51-cap international who is out of contract this summer

Burnley are interested in Standard Liege ace Gojko Cimirot, according to Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness).

Burnley will be looking to make their squad top-flight ready this summer, and while they managed to win the Championship at a canter, Vincent Kompany will know he can’t rest on his laurels with his current team.

He’ll likely be looking to use his vast connections across the game again and now, it has been claimed he’s got his eye on the Belgian market once more.

Bosnian international Cimirot sees his contract with Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege expire at the end of the season and Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) has said that his situation is of interest to Burnley.

Standard Liege are said to have offered him a new three-year deal but with a 30% pay decrease, Cimirot hasn’t accepted as of yet. He’s been with the club since January 2018, playing 198 times in a range of defensive roles.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

A shrewd swoop…

Cimirot is someone Kompany will likely be familiar with after his time in charge of RSC Anderlecht. He’s an experienced operator, often playing as a centre-back or in defensive midfield.

The 30-year-old has 51 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina and that kind of international pedigree could be of great value to a talented but youthful Burnley squad that is preparing for a big step up in competition.

And while the Clarets have shown they’ve got the financial backing to make some impressive signings, shrewd swoops for out of contract players shouldn’t be overlooked. Cimirot may well be available for nothing too, though it remains to be seen how his situation pans out in Belgium.