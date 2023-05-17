Burnley set sights on swoop for forgotten Arsenal midfielder

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is keen to reunite with Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, as claimed by The Sun.

Burnley have used the Belgian market well to rebuild their ranks over the past year, with manager Vincent Kompany’s strong links to the nation and the Jupiler Pro League helping the Clarets bring in a whole host of talented players.

And after winning promotion to the top-flight, it will be hoped that they can enjoy another fruitful summer transfer window as they prepare for Premier League football. Now, it has been claimed Kompany has his eyes on a reunion with a familiar face in the form of central midfielder Sambi Lokonga.

The Sun claims that Burnley are targeting the 23-year-old ace who played under Kompany while with RSC Anderlecht.

He put in some eye-catching performances in the early stages of his Arsenal career but after falling down the pecking order, he’s spent the second half of the season on loan with Crystal Palace. The Eagles will not be pursuing a permanent deal and given his place in the pecking order with the Gunners, a summer exit could materialise.

A feasible move…

With Sambi Lokonga said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, it seems likely that he heads for pastures new this summer. His talents have been on show before with Arsenal and Anderlecht but he needs a new start, so reuniting with a familiar face in Kompany with Burnley could make for an ideal move.

During his time with Anderlecht, the Belgian midfielder played 78 times across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and seven assists in the process.

He’d add some real depth to Burnley’s midfield options, so it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything more concrete.