Amad Diallo pens emotional message to Sunderland fans after Luton Town defeat

Sunderland crashed out of the Championship play-offs with their heads held high last night.

It was a momentous effort from Sunderland to even reach the play-offs, let alone take it right down to the wire in their semi-final bout against the 3rd place side in Luton Town.

The Hatters won the game 3-2 on aggregate and booked themselves a place in the play-off final at Wembley later this month.

For Sunderland, work will quickly begin on next season with a big summer ahead for the club. The future of Tony Mowbray seemingly remains unclear, but whoever is the head coach going into next season will have a lot of work to do on the playing squad.

Sunderland’s need to add some physicality was evident in last night’s defeat. The Black Cats will also need to replace a couple of outgoing loan players, most notably Manchester United’s Amad Diallo who’s enjoyed a sublime season at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old featured 39 times in league fixtures for Sunderland, scoring 14 and assisting a further three. And after what may well have been his last game in a Sunderland shirt last night, Diallo posted this message on Twitter: