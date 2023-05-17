Amad Diallo pens emotional message to Sunderland fans after Luton Town defeat

Sunderland crashed out of the Championship play-offs with their heads held high last night.
It was a momentous effort from Sunderland to even reach the play-offs, let alone take it right down to the wire in their semi-final bout against the 3rd place side in Luton Town.
The Hatters won the game 3-2 on aggregate and booked themselves a place in the play-off final at Wembley later this month.
For Sunderland, work will quickly begin on next season with a big summer ahead for the club. The future of Tony Mowbray seemingly remains unclear, but whoever is the head coach going into next season will have a lot of work to do on the playing squad.
Sunderland’s need to add some physicality was evident in last night’s defeat. The Black Cats will also need to replace a couple of outgoing loan players, most notably Manchester United’s Amad Diallo who’s enjoyed a sublime season at the Stadium of Light.
The 20-year-old featured 39 times in league fixtures for Sunderland, scoring 14 and assisting a further three. And after what may well have been his last game in a Sunderland shirt last night, Diallo posted this message on Twitter:
hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are. a group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team. no regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/m1Qg2wMcEK
— Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) May 16, 2023