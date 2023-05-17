27-year-old’s interest in Portsmouth transfer revealed as summer release awaits

Portsmouth target Gavin Whyte would be interested in a move to Fratton Park, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be looking to bolster his ranks this summer and hopefully, business can be done quickly at Fratton Park to help them with their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

A host of rumoured targets have emerged in reports already and one said to be on Pompey’s radar is Northern Irishman Whyte.

The 27-year-old is set to be released by Cardiff City this summer following a tough time in South Wales. He played alongside Pompey manager Mousinho at Oxford United, who are also keen on signing him when his deal expires.

Now though, a new report from The News has revealed information that will surely encourage Portsmouth. They state that Whyte ‘would definitely be interested’ in joining the club although they still face competition from elsewhere for his services.

An ideal move?

The report adds that Whyte and Portsmouth haven’t held discussions yet and as he’s away on holiday, there’s no desire to jump into a decision just yet. However, the move certainly makes sense.

He’d be playing under a former teammate in Mousinho and at a level that he has performed well at before. Whyte starred with Oxford United before heading up to the Championship with Cardiff, providing goalscoring and creative threat on the wing.

Whyte will likely fancy his chances of a starting role at Fratton Park too. There’s certainly a gap on the right-wing for him, with the likes of Owen Dale and Michael Jacobs moving on while Reeco Hackett is expected to be sold.