‘We will be having those conversations’ – Plymouth Argyle boss hints at potential Aston Villa transfer agreement ahead of next season

Plymouth Argyle are returning to the Championship after a 13-year hiatus.

Steven Schumacher has guided the Green Army to promotion from League One, doing so in style by lifting the league title with a total points tally of 101.

There were a number of standout players for Plymouth this season, with one of them being Finn Azaz – the Irishman joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa and went on to feature 34 times in League One, scoring eight and assisting eight more.

And discussing the possibility of Azaz returning to the club on loan next season, Schumacher told Plymouth Live:

“Again, these are conversations we are going to have to have. Anything is possible. We will make phone calls, we will have discussions. Every time you see him he has walked around here with a smile on his face. He has loved it and his talent is undeniable.

“Could he play at the next level as well? Yeah, I think he could so we will be having those conversations whenever we can with the people at Aston Villa.”

Plymouth saw a number of players shine on loan for them this season, including Morgan Whittaker in the first half of the campaign and also names like Bali Mumba and Nigel Lonwijk too, and being a Championship side going into next season could certainly make it easier to re-sign some of them or bring in new loan players.

Azaz to Plymouth…

Azaz still seems to be quite a way down the pecking order at Aston Villa, who look set to spend big this summer too.

But the player showed this season in League One that he’s a really promising young player and making the step up to the Championship with the Green Army could be the natural next step for him.

It certainly looks like Villa will send him out on loan again and playing in a fast-paced, passing system at Plymouth could well suit Villa, as they’ll want their youngsters learning in these kind of environments before eventually returning to the club.

It looks like an exciting summer ahead for Plymouth Argyle.