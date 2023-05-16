Watford and Celtic among sides keen on top Eredivisie talent

Watford and Celtic are among those keen on FC Volendam centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 15.05.24, 13:29).

Watford head into this summer knowing that they need to improve next season. Their recruitment will be vital in their bid to push back up the Championship table under Valerien Ismael, so it will be hoped good ground can be made in the early stages of the transfer window.

The Hornets will hopefully have numerous potential targets in mind and now, a new name has appeared on the radar.

According to Sky Sports, Watford are among those looking at a possible move for FC Volendam star Mbuyamba. The 21-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough in Holland’s Eredivisie after leaving Chelsea last summer and his performances are catching the eyes of numerous clubs.

Watford are keen, as are Scottish giants Celtic and Dutch duo Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Mbuyamba, who also spent time in Barcelona’s academy, signed a three-year deal upon arrival at Volendam, keeping him onboard until the summer of 2025.

A star for the future…

Mbuyamba was tipped for a bright future during his time with Chelsea and now, he’s had the chance to show just what he’s capable of. He’s played 30 times across all competitions this season, managing five goals while becoming a standout for Volendam.

A move for a centre-back of his promise would mark some really smart business for Watford as they prepare for next season but the competition for his services could be strong. Celtic have shown they can attract top talents while Ajax and AZ would offer Mbuyamba the chance to jump up the top-tier in his native Holland.

It remains to be seen how the Hornets’ interest pans out, but an Mbuyamba swoop would really catch the eye.