‘This is where it ends for…’ – Middlesbrough v Coventry City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off clash tomorrow night.

Middlesbrough and Coventry City meet again on Wednesday after playing out a 0-0 draw at the CBS Arena on Sunday. It was a pretty drab affair between the two, but the sides have no choice but to up their game if they’re to seal a spot in the final.

Boro had the better opportunities but they were unable to find the back of the net, making it four games without a win for Michael Carrick’s side after a poor end to the regular season.

As for Coventry, they would have hoped to make more of the home advantage but given that they’re undefeated in their last nine away games, Mark Robins and co will be looking to pull off another scalp at the Riverside.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This play-off matchup was a tough one to predict before the first leg and after an uneventful tie at the weekend, it isn’t any easier to predict just who will book a spot at Wembley later this month.

“Coventry are a resolute outfit on the road and will be banking another strong performance from their defence but they’ll be hoping someone like star man Gyokeres can be the difference at the other end of the pitch. Middlesbrough are so strong at home though, and I’ve got a feeling Boro will just scrape by.

“I think this is where it ends for the Sky Blues. Hopefully this one has more action than the first tie, so I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Not losing that game at the CBS Arena was crucial for Boro. I think the advantage lies with them now but the job is far from over.

“Coventry will know that their back is against the wall a bit here, so expect them to have a go at Middlesbrough in this second leg.

“And the Sky Blues have a ringer in Gyokeres, but Boro have one of their own in Akpom, so I’m expecting to see a clinical showing in this one – if either side can break the other down that is.

“It’s going to be very close, but I’m leaning towards a Boro home win, as they’ve been solid at home all season.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Coventry City