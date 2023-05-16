Sunderland and Derby County keeping tabs on 21-goal/assist starlet ahead of Rangers exit

Sunderland and Derby County are both interested in Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 15.05.23, 17:33).

Sunderland and Derby County both have strong reputations for developing youth talent and it won’t be a surprise if both sides look to recruit some more stars for the future this summer.

The Black Cats’ youthful squad has already come on leaps and bounds under Tony Mowbray, while the Rams have seen a whole host of academy players come through the ranks in recent seasons too.

Now, it seems the EFL pair have identified a potential target in the form of Rangers attacking midfielder Lindsay,

The Daily Record reports that the 19-year-old is expected to leave the Scottish giants when his contract expires this summer in a bid for more first-team football and his situation has piqued the interests of both Sunderland and Derby County.

Lindsay has been in great form for Rangers’ B team this season, managing 14 goals and seven assists in 38 games across the Lowland League and the UEFA Youth League.

One for the future…

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland or Derby County’s interest in Lindsay develops into anything serious but after strong form this season and with his contract situation in mind, it isn’t a surprise to see him drawing attention from elsewhere.

Both clubs have an eye for a talented player and the potential of a free transfer swoop will pique the interests of both.

The Belfast-born prodigy has shown he’s a goalscoring and creative threat when deployed as an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper as a no.8 but it would be intriguing to see if his talents can translate to EFL football if a move down from Scotland materialises this summer.