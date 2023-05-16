Stoke City in advanced talks to sign PL man on permanent basis, report reveals

Stoke City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, reports TEAMtalk.

Sarkic, 25, spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with Stoke City in the Championship. He featured seven times before injury curtailed the rest of his season, keeping three clean sheets in those seven outings – Sarkic returned on the final day of the season for Stoke.

He’s since returned to parent club Wolves but reports have revealed that the Premier League club might look to offload Sarkic on a permanent basis this summer. And now, TEAMtalk are reporting that Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign the Montenegro goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

It’ll mark the start of what promises to be a busy summer at the bet365 Stadium as Alex Neil looks to build on a disappointing 16th place finish in the Championship this season.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

A solid signing?

Sarkic remains relatively inexperienced for his age. But he’s shown in spells with Birmingham City in the past and with Stoke City when he signed that he’s a very good goalkeeper at Championship level, so Neil will be pleased to finally land a new no.1.

Signing a new and permanent goalkeeper has been on Stoke’s to do list for a long time and given that Sarkic is well down the pecking order at Wolves, it doesn’t look like a move that’ll break the bank for Stoke City.

Plenty more are needed this summer though to ensure that Stoke can at least finish inside the top half next season, so expect Sarkic to be the first of many to arrive at the club this summer.