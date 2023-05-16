Rotherham United and Cardiff City among EFL sides eyeing up 27-year-old full-back

Rotherham United and Cardiff City are two of the sides interested in Newport County defender Cameron Norman, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

27-year-old Norman is approaching the end of his contract at Newport County after another strong season with the club.

The former Norwich City and Walsall defender played 53 times across all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign, chipping in with five goals and four assists while playing as a wing-back, full-back or right-sided centre-back for the Exiles.

Doubt surrounds his immediate future though with his deal ending this summer and now, his situation has piqued interests elsewhere.

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship duo Rotherham United and Cardiff City are both interested in the Newport County ace. Clubs from League One and League Two are also monitoring his situation but Newport are hopeful that their star man will pen a new contract.

Norman has spent the vast majority of his career in League Two, playing 145 times in the division.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Ready for a step up?

We’ve seen plenty of impressive League Two players rise up the divisions over the years and as a player who has never played Championship football, a move to Rotherham United or Cardiff City would present a big step up.

He was arguably Newport’s best player this season though, so he’s shown he’s capable of moving up at least one level.

That will surely be in his mind given the end of his contract is approaching, presenting a good chance for him to make a move up the divisions. It awaits to be seen just how the talks between Norman and County pan out, but if he is to become available on a free transfer, it seems he won’t be short of options.