Player who spent 22/23 on loan at Watford likely to be sold on the cheap this summer, report reveals

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is likely to leave Aston Villa on a permanent transfer this summer after spending time on loan at Watford, reports BirminghamLive.

Davis, 25, joined Watford on a season-long loan last summer. It looked like a solid signing at first, but the attacker failed to make an impression at Vicarage Road, scoring just seven goals in 34 league appearances for the Hornets who eventually finished in 11th place of the table.

Watford has an agreement in place to sign Davis for a hefty fee of £15million – in the event that the club achieved promotion to the Premier League. And now, BirminghamLive are reporting that Davis has changed agents ahead of a likely summer move, with parent club Villa likely to sell the Englishman ‘on the cheap’, with the Championship ‘his likeliest destination’.

Return to Watford?

Watford might have been left frustrated if they had to pay £15million for Davis. But if they can sign him on the cheap this summer then it could actually be a shrewd bit of business.

He didn’t light up the Championship this season but he showed last time round with Nottingham Forest and in glimpses this season that he’s a player with Championship pedigree.

If Watford can take off under Valerien Ismael and play a more attacking brand of football then someone like Davis could flourish.

Having so many managers this season won’t have helped his cause, and constantly going out on loan won’t be doing him any favours either.

And with Watford losing Joao Pedro and likely to be losing Ismaila Sarr, Ismael will need attacking options, so a return for Davis on a permanent deal might not be such a bad idea.