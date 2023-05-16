Opinion: Sunderland should eye Crystal Palace swoop to strengthen key area this summer

Sunderland’s eye for promising young players has helped them build a squad deserving of their place in the Championship play-offs, but there will still be work to be done this summer.

Sunderland currently have the upper-hand in their play-off clash with Luton Town too, but one eye will be on their recruitment plans for the summer as they look to kick on after a strong first season back in the second-tier.

Young players will more than likely be on the radar again but the Black Cats should be looking to be shrewd in the market where possible. Out of contract players will be great options, and one who should certainly be in the club’s thinking is Nathan Ferguson…

In need of a new start…

Ferguson is a name that might be familiar with some fans after he made an eye-catching breakthrough with West Brom a few years ago. The youngster worked his way through the youth ranks, impressing in roles as a centre-back or right-back.

However, at the end of his contract at The Hawthorns, he opted against extending and instead moved up to the Premier League with Crystal Palace. It looked to be a good move for the player and the Eagles, but things haven’t gone to plan since then. Ferguson has been unable to continue his momentum at Selhurst Park and has made just one senior appearance for the club.

He’s struggled with injuries but given the promise shown in his Baggies breakthrough, you would’ve thought he’d get more chances with Palace given their willingness to bring through young players themselves.

It means a summer exit could be on the cards with his deal up this summer, and Sunderland must take notice.

Ferguson would be a much-needed reinforcement to a defensive department that has been ravaged by injury, offering new depth at both right-back and centre-back. With Sunderland, he’d get the opportunities to remind everyone just what he’s capable of and after seeing players develop well on Wearside this season, Ferguson could certainly follow in their footsteps.

The 22-year-old could become a real force if given a fresh start, allowing him to maximise his potential after a tough couple of years. The Stadium of Light could be the best place for him to revive his career, so the Black Cats should have him in their thinking as the end of his current deal with Palace nears.