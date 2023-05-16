Opinion: Lincoln City should consider out of contract QPR man as much-needed midfield reinforcement

Lincoln City will be hoping to strengthen their ranks in the summer and one area Mark Kennedy and co should be viewing as a priority is midfield.

Lincoln City’s options in central midfield will be pretty depleted come the start of the transfer window, so a fresh face or two in that department should be on the Imps’ radar in the weeks leading up to the window.

Max Sanders is leaving at the end of his contract while Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Matty Virtue’s loans will expire. That will leave Ethan Erhahon, Teddy Bishop and the versatile Lasse Sorensen as the only natural, senior options in central midfield.

The Imps will need to be shrewd where possible though, so one player that should be on their radar is Luke Amos…

Heading for pastures new…

It was confirmed by QPR last week that they will not be renewing Amos’ contract, freeing him to search for a new club ahead of the new season. Regular game time will be his priority and he can get just that in League One.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Admittedly, Amos’ injury record doesn’t make for good reading but if Kennedy and his backroom team can keep the ex-Spurs midfielder fit, the Imps could have a real force in the middle of the park. Amos is an energetic presence in the middle of the park, working hard defensively while also showing that he can arrive in the attacking third at the right times to contribute going forward.

He could form a great partnership in the middle of the park with Ethan Erhahon if Sorensen is to continue on the right-hand side, giving Kennedy a great balance of physicality and technicality in midfield with two pretty well-rounded players.

As touched on before, it is an area Lincoln need to add depth to and Amos would be a shrewd addition in their bid to do so. It can be argued there’s an element of risk given some of his previous injury problems but as a free agent, this is a low-risk move that could be of high reward for City.