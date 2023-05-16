Opinion: If Hull City fail in Darlow pursuit, they should turn to this Wolves man instead

It’s no secret that Hull City want to sign Karl Darlow on a permanent transfer from Newcastle United this summer.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior has made that pretty clear on more than one occasion. But it doesn’t seem like such a straight-forward move. Darlow remains a very experienced and proven player in the Premier League and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Newcastle want to keep him, or if a Premier League or another Championship clubs comes in for him.

Should that be the case then Hull City would need to look elsewhere, and one name who could be a perfect fit is Wolves’ Matija Sarkic.

The Montenegro goalkeeper joined Stoke City on loan in Janaury but would only rack up eight Championship appearances after injury hampered his campaign. The former Aston Villa man has impressed at Championship level for Birmingham City in the past and Potters boss Alex Neil hinted that he’d been keen on a permanent move for Sarkic and his other loan players, with Sarkic reportedly likely to leave Wolves this summer.

The 25-year-old is a well-rounded goalkeeper and he’ll surely be keen on securing a permanent move away from Wolves this summer so that he can really kick-start his career. Hull already have a competent shot-stopper in Matt Ingram but Rosenior seems to want another, and Sarkic would provide excellent competition for Ingram.

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Sarkic showed upon his arrival at Stoke City that he’s a goalkeeper who – despite barely playing in the first half of the season – can come into the rigours of the Championship and provide. He’s an excellent shot-stopper and given how far down the pecking order he is at Wolves, he could be available fairly cheap this summer.

He’d be an excellent alternative to Darlow who might be a bit more costly.