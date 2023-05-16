Opinion: Birmingham City should consider swoop for Blackburn Rovers man to combat potential problem position

Birmingham City are in for a big summer transfer window, and one position in particular looks like it could do with bolstering.

That position is at centre-back. John Eustace has been pretty blessed in the centre-back area this season with Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Kevin Long, Auston Trusty, and Dion Sanderson all at his disposal, but as things stand, only Roberts will be at the club beyond this summer.

Long looks like he could be moving on when his contract is out, with Dean also out of contract at the end of next month – Sanderson and Trusty see their loan spells come to an end and the chances of either player returning next season seem slim.

So expect Eustace to target some centre-back signings this summer. Blues could also do with moving away from the loan market a touch and bringing in more players on permanent deals. And one player who could tick all those boxes for Birmingham City is Daniel Ayala.

The ex-Liverpool man sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire this summer. The club are set to run the rule over him but it looks like he could be moved on, with Rotherham United having already been credited with an interest in the Spaniard.

Ayala is a vastly experienced player with 341 career appearances to his name, many of those coming in the Football League. He’s best known for his time at Middlesbrough where he made 229 appearances with many of those as captain, guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Ayala would bring a great amount of experience to a very youthful Birmingham City side, and one a free transfer, it would be a very shrewd move for Eustace’s side to make. Blues certainly need centre-backs in the summer and Ayala looks like a very good and realistic bet.