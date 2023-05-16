League One new boys set sights on Bradford City transfer swoop

Bradford City striker Andy Cook has been the subject of an enquiry from League Two promotion winners Stevenage, a report from The Real EFL has claimed.

Bradford City man Cook has been key to the Bantams’ success this season, netting 30 goals and providing seven assists in 49 games across all competitions. His form has fired Mark Hughes’ side to the play-offs and it will be hoped the club can make a long-awaited return to League One football alongside Stevenage and Leyton Orient.

Now though, it is claimed one of the already-promoted clubs is looking at swooping for Cook this summer.

The Real EFL has said that Stevenage have enquired about a possible deal for the Bradford City striker as they prepare for third-tier football. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether or not he extends his stay at Valley Parade.

The focus for Bradford…

While Cook is bound to draw attention from elsewhere given just how strong his season has been, both his and Bradford City’s full focus will be on overcoming Carlisle United in the play-offs.

The Bantams have the upper hand after winning the first leg but will need to see it out to progress to the final. Having star striker Cook on his game could be the difference between promotion and heartbreak, so there can be no distractions of talks over potential moves or his future at this stage.

Even though Stevenage could offer a step up to League One, Bradford’s stature could help persuade him to stay even if they aren’t promoted, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.