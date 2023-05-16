Latest Watford news: Hornets rivalling Celtic for centre-back signing, youngster set to snub contract offer + more

Watford have appointed a new manager in Valerien Ismael and preparations for the 2023/24 campaign look to be getting underway already.

There’s a lot of work for the Hornets to do this summer. They endured a pretty torrid 2022/23 season which saw them employ another three permanent managers, with Chris Wilder overseeing a poor end to the season which saw Watford eventually finish in 11th place of the table.

And the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss has since given a somewhat scathing review of his time at the club.

He told Watford Observer:

“I won’t lie, it was hard work and it felt longer than 11 games. Given it was a condensed period, it was probably the toughest spell I’ve had as a manager. The Premier League with Sheffield United in the second season was tough, but this has been right up there with it.

“I came in with my eyes wide open. I knew there would probably be some petulance at times, I knew there would probably be some indiscipline at times. I understood the job and what I was coming into, and I knew there would need to be a very quick turnaround.

“Having said that, there were some bits that I found quite surprising in terms of where the players were at, and I should imagine that would have been the same for the two previous managers this season as well.”

On the transfer front, reports over the weekend revealed that Crystal Palace have shortlisted Ismaila Sarr ahead of the summer transfer window – Watford’s £40million man looks set to move on this summer and Palace are long-term suitor of the Senegalese international, but how much the Hornets might be able claim for the 25-year-old this summer remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Watford have been linked alongside Celtic in the race to sign FC Volendam centre-back Zavier Mbuyamba (Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live, 15.05.24, 13:29). The 21-year-old Dutchman spent time with Barcelona and Chelsea as a youth player but has made his name this season with Eredivisie side Volendam, playing 26 times in the league and netting five times.

Lastly, Evening Standard are reporting that Watford youth prospect Adrian Blake is set to snub a contract offer from the club. He’s been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.