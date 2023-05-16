Latest Stoke City news: Loan duo set to become available, target set for Bristol City move + more

Stoke City eventually finished the 2022/23 season in 16th place of the Championship table – their lowest finish since their return to the Championship in 2018.

And of all the teams in the Championship, the Potters look like they might be one of the busiest this summer. Alex Neil is planning change at the bet365 Stadium and a recent report from Stoke-om-Trent Live has revealed that Neil wants to sign a new no.1 during the pre-season.

Stoke City have needed a new goalkeeper for a number of transfer windows now and one man who could yet be heading to the club this summer – or rather returning to the club – is Wolves’ Matija Sarkic.

The 25-year-old was limited to just eight Championship appearances for Stoke City owing to injury, making his comeback in the final game of the season. Fresh reports suggest that he could be on his way out of Wolves this summer, with Neil having previously suggested that he wants to keep the bulk of his loan players going into the next campaign.

And that includes Axel Tuanzebe, with Manchester Evening News having previously revealed that the Potters wanted to sign him this summer. Today, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that the centre-back will officially be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

Lastly, one player who doesn’t look like he’ll be joining Stoke City this summer is Fulham full-back Joe Bryan. The Potters were one of several teams to have been linked with the 29-year-old ahead of his contract expiry next month, but it’s now said that he’s set to join Bristol City on a free transfer.