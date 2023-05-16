Latest Burnley news: Clarets keen on goalkeeper, Chelsea man linked + more

Burnley’s summer preparations look to be well underway, with the Clarets having been linked with a number of players since confirming their return to the Premier League.

And over the weekend, a new name emerged on Vincent Kompany’s transfer radar in Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

A report from TEAMtalk revealed that Burnley and Sheffield United are both keen on a potential loan deal for Chukwuemeka ahead of the 2023/23 season, with the Englishman having fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Kompany has been tipped to raid his former club Manchester City for goalkeeper James Trafford. The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One this season and Football Insider are now saying that Kompany and Burnley are now taking a look at the young shot-stopper ahead of the summer transfer window.

And yesterday, reports revealed that Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker is on the radars of Burnley, Fulham, and West Ham, after his impressive 11-goal haul in the Bundesliga this season.

Another striker previously said to be on Burnley’s wishlist is Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo, who’s now netted 20 goals in Ligue 1 this season. But reports yesterday revealed that a number of Premier League teams have now joined the race to sign the 27-year-old, including all of Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham.

And lastly, Burnley have been tipped to hire former Manchester United coach Warren Joyce as their new academy head, with the Clarets said to be looking at a revamp of their youth system upon their return to the Premier League.

It’s looking like it’ll be a busy summer at Turf Moor, with Burnley returning to the top flight as a completely new-look side.