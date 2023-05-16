Fleetwood Town set to seal free transfer swoop for League One midfielder

Fleetwood Town are poised to sign Cheltenham Town’s out of contract midfielder Ryan Broom, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Fleetwood Town will be hoping to build on a strong first season under Scott Brown’s management with a fruitful summer transfer window. The Cod Army managed a 13th place finish and the aim will be to kick on from there and push into the top-half of the League One table.

Brown and co will already have potential targets on their radar and now, it is claimed Town are set to swoop for one early.

Reporting on his Patreon, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has said that Cheltenham Town midfielder Broom is poised to head for Highbury Stadium. The Welshman is out of contract this summer and while the Robins’ retained list said he has been offered a new contract, it seems he’s heading for third-tier rivals Fleetwood instead.

Versatile midfielder Broom played 46 times across all competitions over the 2022/23 campaign, netting five goals along the way.

A shrewd swoop for Fleetwood…

It remains to be seen whether Town can finalise their rumoured move for Broom but a swoop for his services would mark shrewd business by the club. He’s vastly experienced at EFL level, playing out on the right-hand side or in roles as an attacking, central or defensive midfielder.

He’s an energetic and dynamic presence on the ball and will bring some real energy to Fleetwood’s midfield if the move materialises.

Signing from divisional rivals is nearly always a good thing and hopefully it’s a sign that the club are looking to really push up the table and further increase the gap between themselves and those towards the bottom end of the third-tier.