Ex-Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town man announces retirement aged 34

Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town’s former player Liam Trotter has retired at the age of 34, it has emerged.

Trotter has spent the last few years plying his trade in non-league football, spending the 2022/23 campaign in the National League South on the books at Chelmsford City.

Their season ended in heartbreak earlier this month though, falling to defeat in extra-time of their play-off clash against St. Albans City. Trotter played all 120 minutes in the tie, but it seems that will go down as his last outing in the game.

Chelmsford moved to announce their retained list on Monday and they have confirmed that Trotter has decided to hang up his boots upon the end of his contract with the club.

An EFL mainstay…

While Trotter ended his career outside the Football League, he was a mainstay in the EFL over the course of his playing days.

After starting out in the academy of hometown club Ipswich Town, the midfielder went on to play 26 times for the first-team. He gained plenty of experience out on loan and ended up leaving the Tractor Boys in January 2010, joining Millwall after spending time on loan at The Den four years prior.

With the Lions, Trotter made more appearances than he did for any club. Across all competitions, he notched 26 goals and 25 assists in 164 games for Millwall. He joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January 2014 and would sign for them permanently the following summer.

Trotter would then spend time with Nottingham Forest (loan) and AFC Wimbledon before heading out of the UK for the first time in 2019. He signed for USL Championship side Orange County but returned to English football with Bromley in 2020.

Now, after over 500 career appearances, Trotter has taken the decision to retire.