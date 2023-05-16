Burnley eyeing swoop for Manchester City prodigy after starring EFL loan stint

Burnley are looking at Manchester City talent James Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Burnley are heading for the Premier League and the hope will be that a strong summer of recruitment can set them up for a success return to the top-flight. Vincent Kompany’s connections across the game and reputation were key in bringing in some top players this season and now, he’s looking to put a close link to work again.

As claimed by Football Insider, the Clarets are eyeing up goalkeeper Trafford, who is currently on loan away from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper is in his second spell with League One side Bolton Wanderers and has gone from strength to strength under Ian Evatt’s management. Trafford has kept a thoroughly impressive 26 clean sheets in 51 games across all competitions this season, helping the Trotters to the play-offs.

He’ll be back at City this summer though and it has been said another return to Bolton is off the cards regardless of how their promotion bid ends.

Destined for a step up…

Regardless of whether links with a Burnley move transpire for Trafford, it seems inevitable that he’ll be making a step up next season. The young ‘keeper has been a huge hit with Bolton Wanderers and he’s tipped for a big future in the game, so hopefully his next move will reflect that.

Burnley’s links with City are clear through boss Kompany and we’ve already seen Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) and CJ Egan-Riley join him at Turf Moor. Former City ‘keeper Aro Muric is another on the books in Lancashire, and it could be that he ends up competing with Trafford for minutes.