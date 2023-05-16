Bristol City confident of signing Fulham man – deal for Scot also agreed

Bristol City are confident of wrapping up a deal to sign Joe Bryan in the coming weeks, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City were among the sides linked with a swoop for left-back Bryan early this month. It was claimed that the Robins were best placed to sign their former player despite rival interest as he nears the end of his contract with Premier League side Fulham.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall were both said keen, as were Stoke and Welsh duo Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Now though, as claimed by Bristol Live, a return to Ashton Gate looks to be on the cards for Bryan.

They say that Bristol City are confident that they have signed Bryan ahead of the five Championship sides who were also linked. The hope is that the deal can be announced in the coming weeks as he becomes Nigel Pearson’s first signing of the window.

Not only that, but Aberdeen utility man Ross McCrorie has also agreed a move worth around £2m plus add-ons, though the Scottish Premiership season is yet to be completed. He’s another player the club are confident of signing, making for an encouraging start to summer business for the Robins.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Getting business done…

While the hope would’ve been that City could finish higher, it has to be said that Pearson has the Robins on the right track. There is work to be done if they’re to push back towards the top-end of the table and news of two possible early deals will be music to the ears of the Ashton Gate faithful.

Bryan was a huge hit during his first stay with his hometown club and will be a popular returnee.

McCrorie looks like a promising signing too, with his well-rounded game meaning he can operate in a number of defensive or midfield roles, providing some real versatility for Pearson ahead of next season.