Big update emerges on Russell Martin’s Swansea City situation amid Southampton, Leicester City links

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will meet with the club hierarchy this week to discuss key matters including his future at the club, according to Wales Online.

Swansea City’s manager has drawn plenty of plaudits for the work done in the early years of his managerial career. He caught the eye with MK Dons, resulting in a move to South Wales in the summer of 2021.

There have been plenty of ups and downs over the course of his Swans tenure and during a real slump in form this season, there was pressure on his shoulders from some supporters. However, a strong end to the season has reminded many why he’s the right man for the job and has even seen Martin draw attention from elsewhere.

Premier League strugglers Southampton and Leicester City have both been linked and now, a new update on Martin’s situation has emerged from Wales Online.

They report that ‘crunch talks’ will take place between the manager and Swansea City’s chairman Andy Coleman and potentially the owners too. Martin’s future will be a topic of discussion, as will the plans for next season.

Time will tell…

While it feels as though Martin has Swansea City on the right track, the club need to back the boss in the summer if they’re to push into the play-off spots next season. You get the feeling the manager and his coaching staff need to be convinced of the club hierarchy’s ambition too, especially given Martin’s own hopes for his career.

Interest from an already-relegated Southampton and struggling Leicester City could present attractive options for Martin too. Both will have the finances to back the Swansea boss, which could prove tempting.

Martin has a year left on his contract, so it will be hoped a resolution can be reached sooner rather than later.