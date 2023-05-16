3 out-of-work managers Cardiff City should consider amid new Sabri Lamouchi exit claims

Cardiff City look set to be on the hunt for a new boss amid claims that Sabri Lamouchi’s contract with the club will not be extended.

Wales Online reports that Vincent Tan believes Lamouchi’s ‘time was up’, meaning any potential transfer budget for the upcoming transfer window didn’t even come into the conversation.

It means Cardiff City will be on the hunt for a new manager once again, so here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses who should be up for consideration…

Nathan Jones

Jones is available after a torrid time with Southampton but there’s no doubt that he could be a strong contender for the job in South Wales. He was a big hit during his two spells at Luton Town and while jobs elsewhere haven’t gone as hoped, he could galvanise the squad and lift Cardiff back up the table.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s tipped for a host available jobs this summer, so he could be one for Cardiff to move quickly for if they want to try and bring him back to Wales.

Neil Critchley

Again, another boss who struggled in their last job and was ultimately sacked is Neil Critchley. Like Jones though, he put together a solid body of work before a tough time with struggles QPR, and it can’t be doubted that there were problems with the squad at Loftus Road rather than just the manager.

He impressed in his time at Blackpool, working well under a limited budget and is a highly-rated coach having held roles with Liverpool and Aston Villa too.

Gerhard Struber

Last but not least, Austrian boss Struber is out of work after departing New York Red Bulls earlier this month. They had experienced a tough start to the MLS season but the former Barnsley boss didn’t fare too badly over the course of his two-and-a-half-year stay in the States.

He kept Barnsley up while at Oakwell and could feel as though he has unfinished business on these shores.