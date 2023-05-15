Wolves man who spent time on loan at Stoke City this season expected to leave in the summer

Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic joined Stoke City on loan in January.

The 25-year-old went on to feature seven times for the Potters, keeping two clean sheets. But injury struck and Sarkic wouldn’t feature again util the final day of the season.

It was a disappointing spell for the Montenegro international, who was showing a lot of promise for Stoke City before injury curtailed his campaign.

And now Sarkic looks be facing a contested summer with an emerging report from The Athletic (via Molineux News) revealing that Sarkic is expected to leave Wolves this summer.

It comes after Dan Bentley left Bristol City to join Wolves at the same time as Sarkic left for Stoke City, further pushing the Potters loan man down the pecking order at Wolves.

Stoke City have been in the market for a goalkeeper for quite some time now and Potters boss Alex Neil previously stated that he’d like to keep his loan players going into next season.

An obvious signing?

Stoke City have needed a new and permanent no.1 for the past few transfer windows. They’ve often been linked with names like Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen but that move always looked too pricey for the Potters. A move for Sarkic though makes more sense.

He was impressive in his early appearances for Stoke before his unfortunate injury. Stoke’s January arrivals really gave the club a boost before form tailed off towards the end of the season, and with Sarkic seemingly surplus to requirements at Molineux, he could make for a pretty shrewd signing.

Neil and Stoke City have a lot of work to do this summer and signing a goalkeeper will be one of the things on their agenda – Sarkic could yet be a perfect fit.