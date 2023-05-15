Tony Mowbray confirms concerns over two more Sunderland stars as injury worries persist

Sunderland duo Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard are both touch and go for the second leg clash with Luton Town, Tony Mowbray has said.

Sunderland’s injury crisis has seen them play with a makeshift backline for some time now. Nevertheless, Mowbray’s side maintained their rise and managed to sneak into the play-off spots on the final day of the season.

Then, going against the odds once again, they emerged victorious in their first leg tie with Luton Town. Goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume secured a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light, sending them into the second clash with the upper hand.

However, the Black Cats have two further injury concerns ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray revealed that winger Roberts and attacking midfielder Pritchard are both tough and go for Tuesday’s game. One missed out on Monday’s training session and it remains to be seen if either can play. He said:

“Pritchard and Roberts are touch and go I would suggest.

“They both might make it, they both might not.

“One of them trained today, one of them didn’t.”

There was a boost regarding Aji Alese though. He was back in training today and could make the matchday squad.

“Alese trained today which is good,” he added. “I discussed maybe he’ll be on the bench. It would be good to have someone over six foot in there.”

Even more concerns…

While Alese’s return to training is a big bonus, he won’t be fit to start. It means a makeshift defence will be fielded again and with Pritchard and Roberts’ fitness up in the air, Mowbray will really be down to the bear bones across the board.

Both have had valuable roles to play this season. Pritchard has been a nuisance when brought on off the bench and his creativity could be key in unpicking a resolute Luton defence, while Roberts has developed fantastically. He’s brought much more into his game off the ball while maintaining the same threat on the right-hand side.

It remains to be seen how their issues develop, but it will be hoped that both are ready to go ahead of Tuesday’s tie.