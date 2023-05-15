‘They might fall just short’ – Luton Town v Sunderland prediction: The72

Luton Town host Sunderland in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Sunderland make the trip down to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, for what promises to be an entertaining second leg.

The Black Cats emerged victorious in the first leg on Saturday. They won the game 2-1 courtesy of goals from Amad Diallo and Trai Hume, after coming from behind in the game.

It was Luton’s first defeat in 14 – the last team to beat Luton Town before Sunderland was Burnley.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“The first leg was an entertaining one. Both these teams are a joy to watch this season and I think the second leg at Luton will be one of the games of the season.

“The Hatters have it all to play for now and it’s going to be difficult against a Sunderland side who will have taken great confidence from Saturday, and who will surely set up to frustrate the opposition on Tuesday night.

“If Luton can grab the first goal – like they did on Saturday – then it changes the outlook of this tie completely. But Sunderland cannot be underestimated, even with so many injuries in their ranks.

“I think this one ends in a draw with the Black Cats making it through to Wembley.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“I think I’m giving the edge to Luton Town here, mainly because of how strong they are at home. Sunderland are completely fearless at the moment though, but they might fall just short.

“I’ve got a feeling Luton are going to take it to extra time by finishing the 90 minutes 2-1 up. At that point, it might prove a step too far for the Black Cats to go that deep into the game with an injury-hit squad, especially given the Hatters’ home form.

“It feels risky going against Sunderland when they’ve got the advantage and when they’ve already gone against the odds in recent weeks, but I’ll back Luton to pull off a comeback and get it done after extra-time.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 3-1 Sunderland (AET)