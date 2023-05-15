Swansea City leading race to sign Championship man set to become free agent next month

Swansea City are leading the race to sign Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene as a free agent this summer, reports Irish Examiner.

Ogbene, 26, is set to become a free agent next month when his current Rotherham United contract expires. But last week, Millers boss Matt Taylor revealed that the club will table a lucrative offer to Ogbene in a bid to get him to stay at the club.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for the Irish international in January, with Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Swansea City among those linked, as well as teams from around Europe.

But an emerging report from Irish Examiner has revealed that Swansea City ‘lead the queue of suitors’ to sign Ogbene in the summer, with teams from Belgium and Turkey also keen.

Russell Martin’s Swansea City enjoyed a strong finish to the 2022/23 season, ending the campaign on a nine-game unbeaten run to finish in 10th place of the table.

A big summer ahead…

There’s a lot going on at Swansea City right now. There seems to be a lot of change in the air and in the boardroom too, and it’s giving fans optimism ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite a lacklustre January transfer window, Martin managed to guide the club to a strong end to the season. But the club needs to give Martin some backing in January and signing long-term target Ogbene would be a great bit of business for the club.

He really proved himself in the Championship last season with eight goals to his name. He’s also a very versatile player too, with his pace and forward-thinking on the ball making him ideal for a Martin-style team.

It seems like Swansea remain very keen on the Irishman, but with Rotherham planning a new contract offer, a move is far from done.