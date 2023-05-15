Sunderland now expected to seal Birmingham City transfer swoop after fresh sighting

Sunderland are expected to sign Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham after he was spotted at Saturday’s clash with Luton Town, according to the Daily Mail‘s Simon Jones.

Sunderland have been linked with a raid on Championship rivals Birmingham City for youngster Bellingham in recent weeks, with a deal worth £300,000 reportedly in the making.

Fresh speculation circulated over the weekend after the 17-year-old midfielder was spotted arriving at the Stadium of Light for their play-off first leg against Luton Town, a game the Black Cats won 2-1.

Now, following Bellingham’s sighting over the weekend, reporter Simon Jones has said the expectation is now that Bellingham will head for Wearside permanently this summer. Sunderland are in pole position to secure his signature and it seems for all intents and purposes that he will make the move from St. Andrew’s.

Bellingham has played 23 times across all competitions this season, starting in Birmingham City’s last four Championship games.

Another Bellingham to watch…

To be a Championship regular at 17 is no mean feat and given just how Sunderland have developed their young players this season, it will be exciting to see just how good a player Bellingham could become if he does head to the north east as expected.

He’ll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jude, who has become a true star at club and international level.

A move for Bellingham would mark a continuation of Sunderland’s recruitment style, which has proven a big success this season. The club have mainly been signing young, promising players for Tony Mowbray and co to develop in the hope that they can become star players in the short or long-term, and it has proven successful so far.