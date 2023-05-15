Report reveals Blackpool’s interest in Manchester United figure – links with two former bosses played down

Blackpool have Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay on their radar, as per the Blackpool Gazette, but recent claims over Ian Holloway and Gary Bowyer have been played down.

Blackpool have been under the caretaker management of Stephen Dobbie since parting ways with Mick McCarthy and following the experienced boss’ exit, plenty of names have been linked with the post at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines will be hoping their next boss can lead them back into the Championship after being relegated to League One. The next manager will be tasked with getting the club back on track after a tough 2022/23 campaign under both McCarthy and Michael Appleton.

Among those recently linked with the job are two former managers: Ian Holloway and Gary Bowyer.

Now though, conflicting claims have emerged over recent speculation. The Blackpool Gazette says that talks over a return of Bowyer are untrue, as are the links with Holloway. Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay is an admired figure though after he was pursued by the Tangerines upon Appleton’s sacking earlier this year.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

More on Ramsay…

While Holloway and Bowyer are two bosses Blackpool fans will know plenty about from their previous spells with the club, Ramsay is yet to hold a senior management role. That’s not to say he hasn’t got a strong pedigree behind him though.

At just 31, Ramsay has a great amount of experience in the dugout. He was Swansea City’s U18s boss for almost three years before holding a role in Shrewsbury Town’s academy, then stepping up to a role is Sam Ricketts’ no.2 in the first-team. Ramsay then left the Shrews to become assist of Andy Myers, who was in charge of Chelsea’s U23s.

As of July 2021, Ramsay has been a first-team coach at Manchester United, working mainly as a set-piece coach. There he has coached under some top managers including Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick. He is also in the Wales national team’s setup alongside Rob Page.

It remains to be seen if he could be tempted into management by Blackpool, but he is someone on their radar as per reports.