PL clubs join race to sign 20-goal striker linked with Burnley and Sheffield United

Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo was linked with both Burnley and Sheffield United last month.

Reports (via Inside Futbol) claimed that the promoted pair were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, who is apparently valued at up to €20million by Ligue 1 side Strasbourg,

It comes after an impressive season from the Senegalese international who’s scored 20 goals in 34 league appearances for Strasbourg this season, including both goals in a 2-0 win over Nice on Saturday.

And Football Insider have revealed today that representatives from a number of Premier League club were in attendance at that game, watching over Diallo.

Football Insider say that representatives from all of Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham were all in attendance, with all said to have been impressed by the striker’s output that game.

The race for Diallo…

Both Sheffield United and Burnley will want attacking reinforcements in the summer ahead of their Premier League return.

The Clarets have been linked whit another striker in Sheraldo Becker, with Fulham and West Ham also said to be in that transfer race, but this pursuit of Diallo looks to be really heating up.

He’s been one of the standout players in the French top tier this season and after previous links to England, it looks like he might finally get his move this summer.

But where he’ll end up remains anyone’s guess. Whoever signs him would need to cough up a lot of money and with more and more teams showing an interest, that asking price might quickly rise.

And for Diallo, he’ll surely want to go to a team who can promise him game time, which might yet play into the hands of Burnley and Sheffield United upon their return to the top flight, with neither side being blessed with too any attacking options.

A hot pursuit it seems, but the French season still has a few games left.